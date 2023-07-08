NFC West: Position rankings on defense

Background: GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals runs off of the field against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images.

Once again, using Ourlad’s starters on the NFC West depth charts, here is how the defensive players fared last season and how they rank in the division as such.

Note: Some of the players were graded on fewer snaps —- but here is how they graded anyway. At the end, I am going to rate each position group: DI, Edge, LBs and Secondary —- taking into account the talent and not the grades. Please let me know if in each case you concur or disagree. Grades first, eye tests laster.

LDT:

Hargrave —- SF —- 80.1 Brown —- LAR —- 62.8 Reed —- SEA —- 61.9 Watkins —- ARI —- 59.0

RDT:

Donald —- LAR —- 90.5 Lawrence —- ARI —- 64.1 Armstead —- SF —- 63.4 Mone —- SEA —- 52.7

LDE:

Thomas —- ARI —- 69.9 Copeland —- LAR —- 67.3 Jackson —- SF —- 64.1 Jones —- SEA —- 51.8

RDE:

Bosa —- SF —- 90.6 Taylor —- SEA —- 57.4 Sanders —- ARI —- 53.5 Young —- LAR —- R

SOLB:

Greenlaw —- SF —- 79.6 Hoecht —- LAR —- 65.4 Collins —- ARI —- 59.8 Brooks —- SEA —- 52.8

MLB:

Wagner —- SEA —- 90.7 Warner —- SF —- 85.7 Rozeboom —- LAR —- 77.0 Barnes —- ARI —- 46.7

WOLB:

Burks —- SF —- 78.9 Nwonsu —- SEA —- 72.6 White —- ARI —- 67.2 Jones —- LAR —- 63.6

LCB:

Hamilton —- ARI —- 68.5 Lenoir —- SF —- 61.0 A. Witherspoon —- LAR —- 45.4 D. Witherspoon —- SEA —- R

SS:

Baker —- ARI —- 73.7 Huganga —- SF —- 72.1 Fuller —- LAR —- 60.5 Adams —- SEA —- 60.1

FS:

Diggs —- SEA —- 71.8 Gipson —- SF —- 69.7 Thompson —- ARI —- 65.0 Yeast —- LAR —- 59.4

RCB:

C. Ward —- SF —- 81.0 Woolen —- SEA —- 69. Wilson —- ARI —- 55.3 Kendrick —- LAR —- 43.7

NCB:

Durant —- LAR —- 73.3 Oliver —- SF —- 77.9 Simmons —- ARI —- 67.9 Bryant —- SEA —- 55.8

Point Values:

1st Place —- 4 points

2nd Place —- 3 points

3rd place —- 2 points

4th Place —- 1 point

Total team Points:

SF —- 38 ARI —- 29 LAR —- 26 SEA —- 25

Eye Tests: (my own rankings)

DI:

LAR SF ARI SEA

Edge:

SF ARI SEA LAR

LBs:

SF SEA ARI LAR

Secondary:

SF SEA ARI LAR

Analysis:

Obviously, the 49ers have what most consider to be the most defensive talent in the NFL. What’s encouraging for the Cardinals is that talent-wise on defense overall, they are pretty much on a par with the Seahawks and Rams. Again, so much of the Cardinals talent is young and in the process of being developed. Imagine if the Cardinals coaching is as good as we are hoping.

Special Teams Rankings 2022:

ARI —— 90.0 —- 9th in NFL SEA —- 85.4 —- 12th in NFL SF —- 72.4 —- 24th in NFL LAR —- 66.2 —- 28th in NFL

The encouraging thing for the Cardinals is that, not only were they the best STs unit in the NFC West last season, they have been adding STs talent galore during the off-season.

Total Team Points: Offense + Defense + Special Teams

SF —- 73 SEA —- 56 ARI —- 54 LAR —- 52

Question for ROTB:

