Arizona Cardinals 2023 preseason games to air locally on 12 News KPNX-TV

The Arizona Cardinals have announced their television and radio schedule for the 2023 preseason.

The Emmy award winning Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce all three of the Cardinals preseason games that can be seen locally in Phoenix on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) beginning Friday, August 11 vs. Denver.

The other preseason broadcasts are Saturday, August 19 vs. Kansas City and Saturday, August 26 at Minnesota. The Cardinals regular radio team of Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst) will call the action with team reporter Dani Sureck on the sideline. 12 News sports anchor Cameron Cox will host the pregame show.

Coverage of the Cardinals-Broncos game on August 11 will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 PM with kickoff afterwards at 7:00 PM. The Cardinals-Chiefs contest on August 19 will get started with a pregame show at 4:30 PM followed by kickoff at 5:00 PM. Arizona will wrap up the preseason on the road at Minnesota to play the Vikings on Saturday, August 26 with the pregame show at 9:30 AM and kickoff at 10:00 AM.

The Cardinals pregame and game broadcasts will also be shown on KTTU & KMSB in Tucson, KOAT in Albuquerque, KFOX in El Paso and Fox Sports MX in Mexico City.

On the radio side, Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) will be joined by former Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (analyst) on the call for the Broncos and Chiefs games and will work alongside former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely (analyst) on the Vikings broadcast. All three Cardinals preseason games can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.