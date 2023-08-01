Clayton Tune could start for the Arizona Cardinals per report

The Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL training camp has been an interesting one.

There is a culture shock going on, as Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are trying to get the culture to change and are doing all they can to help it along, but part of what will help make it take place is winning games.

So, most people are not expecting much of that in 2023.

Don’t tell the Cardinals players and coaches that, as they are trying to prepare to for the season and may have a small quarterback competition on their hands.

From Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com:

there's a non-zero chance that Clayton Tune is a Week 1 rookie NFL starting quarterback — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 31, 2023

So, the Arizona Cardinals are thinking that maybe Clayton Tune gives them the best chance to win games as they wait on Kyler Murray to return from injury.

This isn’t exactly shocking as bad as Colt McCoy looked outside of one game last year and Tune gives them a little more athleticism and with the Cardinals likely needing to rely on the run game and shot plays, maybe they see Tune offering that.

Or, maybe this is your yearly reminder that training camp is fun but also brings out the anonymous sources.