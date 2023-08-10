The Arizona Cardinals officially put Marlon Mack on the injured reserve and signed running back Stevie Scott.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Stevie Scott and has placed running back Marlon Mack on injured reserve. The signing took place today at the team’s training camp headquarters in Litchfield Park. Scott (6-2, 231) most recently played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers where he had 78 carries for 295 yards and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with New Orleans in 2021 and spent parts of the past two years with Denver. Scott played three seasons (2018-20) collegiately at Indiana where he twice earned All-Big Ten honors after appearing in 31 games, running for 2,543 yards and 30 touchdowns on 562 carries in addition to having 55 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns. Scott will wear jersey #49.

This makes you wonder if Mack was in play to make the roster, or if this was an extended look to see if he was healthy enough to play still.

Either way, you have to feel for Mack, but also good luck to Scott.