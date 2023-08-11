How to watch Cardinals-Broncos Week 1 preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals are back on the field today and we have everything you need to know about the game.

It will be interesting to see how the playing time goes, as we know Colt McCoy will get some time, but what about Budda Baker, Marquise Brown, James Conner and other important pieces?

On top of that, how much time is Clayton Tune getting, cause really that is all we care about, right?

Here is everything you need to know about the game tonight.