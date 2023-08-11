Marlon Mack, Arizona Cardinals 1st depth chart, Isaiah Simmons on new position and more

Football is really back. Kind of.

I mean, it is football, but it is preseason football, and we don’t really know who is going to be playing, but it will be a fun night.

Before though, Jess and I talk about the Marlon Mack injury, the screwy depth chart and what we thought about the Isaiah Simmons comment on the previous regime.

It is an action packed 45 minutes of great Arizona Cardinals talk to help you get ready for tonight.

The topics and times

(1:00) Marlon Mack’s signing and injury

(15:30) The first preseason depth chart

(37:31) Isaiah Simmons’ recent comments on new and previous roles