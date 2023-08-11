Reacts Survery: Arizona Cardinals fans have low confidence heading into the 2023 preseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

It is finally time for some on the field product from the ARizona Cardinals and we wanted to know what your confidence level is heading into the 2023 preseason.

Needless to say, low is an understatement.

Only 23% of fans have above average confidence in the team and 48% of fans have low or no confidence in the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2023 preseason.

The “C” grade I can understand. It is a new regime with a lot of turnover, so you are basically saying prove-it.

The low to no confidence just seems like Cardinals fans that have been around long enough to know that it is the Cardinals and nothing every changes... right?

Like I said, I would put myself at a “B”. I think the talent is a “C” right now, but I think the way Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort are going forward is the right way and can have a long-term impact on this franchise.

So, we will see where this is headed, but tonight is the first small step in that discussion.

