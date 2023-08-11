Arizona Cardinals win Jonathan Gannon’s preseason debut in dramatic fashion

It is the preseason.

And David Blough has something to show you and he won’t let you forget as he finds Brian Cobbs in the endzone to give the Arizona Cardinals a chance to win it.

Emari Demercado didn’t have a great game, but his two point conversion was enough to win it for the Arizona Cardinals

There were definitely some things to learn for the Arizona Cardinals in their 18-17 preseason win over the Denver Broncos, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.

Colt McCoy and the starting offense had some good plays in their time, but miscommunication hurt as well.

Then Clayton Tune came in and looked decent.

Tune ended up 13/23 for 135 yards and one touchdown and one interception on a pass that was because Rondale Moore fell down.

However, the offense showed some flashes with Michael Wilson making a play, Ty’Son Williams gaining over five yards per carry.

The defense was the calling card in this game.

It was impressive to see Zaven Collins getting after the quarterback and making plays from the edge.

It was nice to see an aggressive defense that had discipline and desire.

The offense still leaves a lot of questions, but without Kyler Murray this offense is rough.

However, the things I wanted to see, I saw in a close game and a win.

I’m okay with that without the franchise in the mix.