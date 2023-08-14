Cardinals place Rashad Fenton on IR; Release Stevie Scott off 90-man roster

A pair of roster moves were made by the Arizona Cardinals today with cornerback Rashad Fenton being placed on injured reserve and running back Stevie Scott released off their 90-man roster.

We have placed CB Rashad Fenton on injured reserve and have released RB Stevie Scott. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 14, 2023

Fenton, 26, signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March.

He was one of the more experienced cornerbacks on the Cardinals’ roster having played in 49 career games, made 17 starts, and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

With the fourth-year veteran not registering a snap in Arizona’s first preseason game against the Denver Broncos and being listed as a fourth-string cornerback on their depth chart, Fenton’s chances at making the roster was going to be difficult.

The standout performances by seventh-year veteran Antonio Hamilton and rookie Kei’Trel Clark on Friday exacerbated his chances that much more as Arizona continues their chance for a No. 2 cornerback. Marco Wilson is expected to start at one of the two cornerback positions as Christian Matthew remains in the mix for a starting job.

In another move today, the Cardinals released running back Stevie Scott after signing him only four days ago.

The release of Scott and placement of Fenton on IR means there are two roster spot openings.

Earlier today, NFL reporter Mike Garafolo announced that Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activities. That means one of the two Cardinals’ roster spot openings will belong to Ertz once activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Almost nine months after tearing his ACL and MCL, #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, source says. The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for 86 catches, 745 yards and 8 TDs before injuring his knee in Week 10. pic.twitter.com/r3QjvQuF5j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2023

Rookie third-round pick Garrett Williams from Syracuse was placed on a the non-football injury (NFI) list since he continues to recover from his ACL tear in October. He has not been able to practice as a result but the additional roster spot opening might possibly mean Williams’ return will happen sooner rather than later.

Cardinals are a team that are still in search of a No. 2 running back, No. 2 cornerback, and more depth along their defensive line.