Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz is Back!

NFL Rumors: Cardinals’ Zach Ertz ‘On Track’ to Start Week 1 Amid Knee Injury Rehab

AUGUST 14, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly received some positive news regarding one of their veteran players on Monday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz “has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1” amid his rehab from a torn ACL and MCL suffered nearly nine months ago.

Prior to going down with the injury in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams last season, Ertz had recorded 406 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches, the latter of which led the Cardinals at the time. Garafolo pointed out that Ertz was “on pace for 86 catches, 745 yards and [eight touchdowns]” before being sidelined.

An 11-year veteran who spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz was acquired by the Cardinals during the 2021 campaign. The three-time Pro Bowler finished with 56 catches for 574 yards and three scores in 11 games for Arizona that year.

Ertz’s best season of his career came in 2018 when he recorded career highs of 116 receptions, 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his lone year surpassing the 1,000-yard mark.

Getting the 32-year-old healthy and back in the lineup should boost the offense for Arizona, which is a team in transition following a disappointing 4-13 finish to last season. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Also, star quarterback Kyler Murray still has no timetable for his return from a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 last year.

The Cardinals will presumably rely on veteran backup Colt McCoy until Murray is able to return, and the 36 year old will benefit from having Ertz as a security blanket.

Arizona will begin its 2023 season on Sept. 10 with a road matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Commentary:

Just think of how well Drew Petzing’s offense is going to feature Zach Ertz at tight end.

Petzing and the Cardinals are wanting to run a lot of 12 personnel, one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers.

With Ertz back in the fold, the Cardinals have him and Trey McBride manning those two positions and should be able to get on track and make plays early and often.

It is great to see Ertz recover and get back on the field.

