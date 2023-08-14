Red Rain Podcast: ARI 18 DEN 17 In-Depth Team and Player Analysis

So great to see the Cardinals pull off such an exciting victory at home an route to their 18-17 pre-season game 1 win over the Broncos.

What PFF grades surprised you?

Who are your long shot favorites to win a roster spot?

How impressed were you with the coaching from JG, Jeff Rodgers, Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing?

Poll What grade would give the Cardinals HC JG and his staff for the 18-17 win over the Broncos? A

A-

B+

B

B-

C+

C

C-

D+

D

D-

F vote view results 19% A (5 votes)

3% A- (1 vote)

30% B+ (8 votes)

19% B (5 votes)

15% B- (4 votes)

3% C+ (1 vote)

7% C (2 votes)

0% C- (0 votes)

0% D+ (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% D- (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

What grade do you give JG and staff? Why?