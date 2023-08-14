 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: ARI 18 DEN 17 In-Depth Team and Player Analysis

With the help of PFF game grades

By Walter Mitchell
So great to see the Cardinals pull off such an exciting victory at home an route to their 18-17 pre-season game 1 win over the Broncos.

  • What PFF grades surprised you?
  • Who are your long shot favorites to win a roster spot?
  • How impressed were you with the coaching from JG, Jeff Rodgers, Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing?

Poll

What grade would give the Cardinals HC JG and his staff for the 18-17 win over the Broncos?

view results
  • 19%
    A
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    A-
    (1 vote)
  • 30%
    B+
    (8 votes)
  • 19%
    B
    (5 votes)
  • 15%
    B-
    (4 votes)
  • 3%
    C+
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    C
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    C-
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D+
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D-
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

What grade do you give JG and staff? Why?

