Arizona Cardinals early coaching returns are a positive

It is one preseason game.

It has been a handful of practices.

Yet, after Friday evening, there seems to be a positive impression of the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff and their early returns.

No, it wasn’t about winning the game late, although I know that the media members were happy there was going to be no overtime in the preseason, it was about how the defense looked.

What it did to a lot of the starting offense on the Denver Broncos set a good tone early.

Wouldn't shock me if the Cardinals are a feisty defense. They play hard and their coaching staff seems to be getting more than the sum of its parts. — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 14, 2023

That is positive takeaway and one of the reasons this is happening, and maybe the biggest difference between the Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon coaching staffs, and quite frankly most of the coaching staffs I have seen here, is how much they are actually teaching.

It is very hands-on, it is very in-depth and it is time consuming.

Nick Rallis and the staff work tirelessly to try and get the most out of these players.

It is refreshing and we will see how it works long-term.

However, it does not guarantee success, but it is a nice change of pace and good to see positive early returns.

Let’s hope this is the start of something beautiful in the desert.