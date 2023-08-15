The Arizona Cardinals made two spots on their roster yesterday, and today they filled them.

One we knew about, the Arizona Cardinals announced they have activated Zach Ertz from the PUP list, but they also signed safety Sean Chandler.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated tight end Zach Ertz (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) and has signed safety Sean Chandler. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Chandler (5-10, 200) appeared in 64 games (seven starts) in the past five seasons with the Giants (2018-20) and Panthers (2021-22) and totaled 70 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack on defense to go along with 23 special teams tackles. The 27-year-old Chandler entered the NFL with the Giants in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Temple. His best season came in 2021 with Carolina as he played in 15 games (seven starts) and registered a career-high 42 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He appeared in all 17 games last season with the Panthers. Chandler will wear jersey #32.

The Chandler signing is an interesting one, are they just reducing the preseason load for the safeties in Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Isaiah Simmons?

Or, is there a need for depth?

Either way, welcome to the desert, Sean and welcome back Zach.