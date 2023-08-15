Cardinals Reacts Survey: Who impressed in the Arizona Cardinals preseason win over the Denver Broncos

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals won their first preseason game of the 2023 season and it wasn’t the win, but the fight, the defense and the fact that they showed some discipline that made everyone raise an eyebrow... In a positive way.

So, are you confident in the direction of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals after their first preseason action?

The second question we had this week is which of the defensive pass rushers were you most impressed with in the Arizona Cardinals win over the Denver Broncos?

I think many want to go with Zaven Collins, who played well, but for me I really liked what I saw from L.J. Collier, who also did not get a lot of work, but he was able to make a couple plays in his limited time.

Who did you like?