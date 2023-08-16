 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals’ rookies making roster cases

Is Monti Ossenfort’s and Dave Sears’ college scouting already paying high dividends?

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2023 NFL Draft the Arizona Cardinals’ new GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears were wheeling and dealing their way in an effort to select their most heavily targets players, while adding high draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

As the Cardinals head into their second pre-season game at home versus the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, it is already beginning to look like every one of MODS’s draft picks is going to make the 53 man roster.

Round 1 (6): Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State

Projection: starter at right tackle

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 61.8

Round 2 (41): B.J. Ojulari, OLB, LSU

Projection: Key cog in pass rush rotation

PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

Round 3 (72:) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Projection: when cleared to play, potential starter at LCB

PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

Round 3 (94): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 71.1

Projection: starter at X WR

Round 4 (122): Jon Gaines II, C/G, UCLA

Projection: eventual starter at C or G, swing C/G on game days

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 52.5 (I thought he should have scored higher than that)

Round 5 (139): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Projection: potential to start at some point this year and be a valuable option at QB for the next four years

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 57.6

Round 5 (168): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Projection: key ST player with a chance to start at WILB at some point this season

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 61.0

Round 6 (180): Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Projection: possible starter at LCB or slot CB

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 89.8

Round 6 (213): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

Projection: key contributor in Cardinals defensive line rotation

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 45.0 (I thought he should have scored much higher than that, especially in light of his 2 pressures, 1 PBU and 3 tackles)

But, wait, there are a few of the Cardinals’ undrafted rookies who are making notable roster cases.

Emari Demercado, RB, TCU

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 60.1

Poll

Who would you rather see make the 53 man roster at RB?

view results
  • 18%
    Corey Clement
    (38 votes)
  • 81%
    Emari Demercado
    (167 votes)
205 votes total Vote Now

Daniel Arias, WR, Colorado

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.1

Poll

Should the Cardinals key rookie WR Daniel Arias as a 6th WR?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (144 votes)
  • 23%
    ‘No
    (45 votes)
189 votes total Vote Now

Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah St.

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 62.6

Poll

Do you think that at some point this season the Cardinals will sign Brian Cobbs to the 53 man roster?

view results
  • 34%
    Yes
    (53 votes)
  • 65%
    No
    (100 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.8

Poll

For keeping an extra receiving TE on the 53 man roster, which one would you prefer the Cardinals keep?

view results
  • 36%
    Noah Togiai
    (61 votes)
  • 63%
    Blake Whiteheart
    (107 votes)
168 votes total Vote Now

Joel Honingford, TE, Michigan

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 64.9 (74.5 pass blocking, 73.0 run blocking)

Poll

Whom would you prefer the Cardinals’ keep as the main blocking TE on the 53 man roster?

view results
  • 56%
    Joel Honingford
    (84 votes)
  • 43%
    Geoff Swaim
    (64 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Soelle, LB, Arizona St.

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 73.8

Poll

Which ILB would you prefer the Cardinals to keep on the 53 man roster?

view results
  • 34%
    Krys Barnes
    (53 votes)
  • 50%
    Kyle Soelle
    (77 votes)
  • 15%
    Josh Woods
    (23 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Cardinals rookies with practice squad potential:

Kendall Broks, S, MichiganSt. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.3

‘Jacob Slade, DT/DE, Michaigan St. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

Quavian White, CB, Georgia St. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

2024 NFL Draft:

What are your thoughts about the Cardinals’ 2023 rookie class, based on what you’ve seen thus far?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...