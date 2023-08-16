Arizona Cardinals’ rookies making roster cases

During the 2023 NFL Draft the Arizona Cardinals’ new GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears were wheeling and dealing their way in an effort to select their most heavily targets players, while adding high draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

As the Cardinals head into their second pre-season game at home versus the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, it is already beginning to look like every one of MODS’s draft picks is going to make the 53 man roster.

Round 1 (6): Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State

The Arizona Cardinals trade up to select Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/69xLDuaUZS — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 28, 2023

Projection: starter at right tackle

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 61.8

Round 2 (41): B.J. Ojulari, OLB, LSU

The team acquiring B.J. Ojulari plus a 2024 3rd round pick thus far on Night 2 is another masterful coup. Had a feeling that MOJO wanted a speedy, quick twitch edge rusher. This kid can turn out the light and be in bed before its dark. The new Reddick has arrived! https://t.co/4k7CoKzRua — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 29, 2023

Projection: Key cog in pass rush rotation

PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

Round 3 (72:) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Cardinals pick DB Garrett Williams with No. 72 overall selection in 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/DaASv0AP7d pic.twitter.com/V6ribwBjy9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2023

Projection: when cleared to play, potential starter at LCB

PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

Round 3 (94): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Cardinals select WR Michael Wilson with No. 94 overall pick in 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/DaASv0AP7d pic.twitter.com/t86AEn4wS0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2023

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 71.1

Projection: starter at X WR

Round 4 (122): Jon Gaines II, C/G, UCLA

Talk about getting alignment from GM to coaching staff, G/C Jon Gaines II is a super fit in Drew Petzing's and OLC Klayton Adams new zone blocking scheme because of his feet and his ability to pull, trap and iso block on the move. ARI finally gitting-it! https://t.co/Go1HnPljBr pic.twitter.com/y4U9vWVEd8 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 29, 2023

Projection: eventual starter at C or G, swing C/G on game days

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 52.5 (I thought he should have scored higher than that)

Round 5 (139): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Aaron Rodgers left Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune a message and a jersey as the rookie enters his pro career. https://t.co/jKn1tmAx9F — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 15, 2023

Projection: potential to start at some point this year and be a valuable option at QB for the next four years

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 57.6

Round 5 (168): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

Projection: key ST player with a chance to start at WILB at some point this season

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 61.0

Round 6 (180): Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

Kei’Trel Clark has been everywhere in the first half for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/mgl0dDyLJ0 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2023

Projection: possible starter at LCB or slot CB

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 89.8

Round 6 (213): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia

Dante Stills Pre-Season Week 1 Thread ⬇️: He was active and looked really good for his first nfl action.



Great rip through to disengage and get the tipped pass. pic.twitter.com/yHqmLjUpJL — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) August 12, 2023

Projection: key contributor in Cardinals defensive line rotation

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 45.0 (I thought he should have scored much higher than that, especially in light of his 2 pressures, 1 PBU and 3 tackles)

But, wait, there are a few of the Cardinals’ undrafted rookies who are making notable roster cases.

Emari Demercado, RB, TCU

Emari Demercado pushes the pile to give the @AZCardinals the lead with 2 seconds remaining!



: #DENvsAZ on @NFLNetwork

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/OCtCfDZv6j — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 60.1

Poll Who would you rather see make the 53 man roster at RB? Corey Clement

Emari Demercado vote view results 18% Corey Clement (38 votes)

81% Emari Demercado (167 votes) 205 votes total Vote Now

Daniel Arias, WR, Colorado

Cardinals undrafted rookie Daniel Arias has had a strong night… looks really sudden with his routes for a bigger WR (6-3, 216).



The Colorado product has 3 receptions for 49 yards tonight. pic.twitter.com/F2ckhoFcs7 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 12, 2023

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.1

Poll Should the Cardinals key rookie WR Daniel Arias as a 6th WR? Yes

‘No vote view results 76% Yes (144 votes)

23% ‘No (45 votes) 189 votes total Vote Now

Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah St.

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 62.6

Poll Do you think that at some point this season the Cardinals will sign Brian Cobbs to the 53 man roster? Yes

No vote view results 34% Yes (53 votes)

65% No (100 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest

Not a flashy play, but Cardinals undrafted rookie Blake Whiteheart has looked solid tonight (3 receptions for 22 yards). Reportedly had a good camp too.



The Wake Forest TE was really impressive at the East-West Shrine Bowl and should have a serious shot at making the roster. pic.twitter.com/13YPJF3u9Q — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 12, 2023

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.8

Poll For keeping an extra receiving TE on the 53 man roster, which one would you prefer the Cardinals keep? Noah Togiai

Blake Whiteheart vote view results 36% Noah Togiai (61 votes)

63% Blake Whiteheart (107 votes) 168 votes total Vote Now

Joel Honingford, TE, Michigan

Getting super senior Joel Honingford back is also a massive plus! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wN65hmMlaO — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) February 11, 2022

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 64.9 (74.5 pass blocking, 73.0 run blocking)

Poll Whom would you prefer the Cardinals’ keep as the main blocking TE on the 53 man roster? Joel Honingford

Geoff Swaim vote view results 56% Joel Honingford (84 votes)

43% Geoff Swaim (64 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Soelle, LB, Arizona St.

Former #ASU/Saguaro HS linebacker Kyle Soelle repeatedly calls signing w/his "hometown team" #AZCardinals "a dream come true." pic.twitter.com/PMuLtHawJr — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) May 12, 2023

PS Game 1 PFF grade: 73.8

Poll Which ILB would you prefer the Cardinals to keep on the 53 man roster? Krys Barnes

Kyle Soelle

Josh Woods vote view results 34% Krys Barnes (53 votes)

50% Kyle Soelle (77 votes)

15% Josh Woods (23 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Cardinals rookies with practice squad potential:

Kendall Broks, S, MichiganSt. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.3

‘Jacob Slade, DT/DE, Michaigan St. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

Quavian White, CB, Georgia St. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP

2024 NFL Draft:

Arizona Cardinals’ current 2024 draft picks:



1st-round pick

1st-round pick (Texans)

2nd-round pick

3rd-round pick

3rd-round pick (Texans)

3rd-round pick (Titans)

4th-round pick

4th-round pick (projected compensatory pick)

5th-round pick

5th-round pick (Eagles)

7th-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

What are your thoughts about the Cardinals’ 2023 rookie class, based on what you’ve seen thus far?