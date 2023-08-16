Arizona Cardinals’ rookies making roster cases

During the 2023 NFL Draft the Arizona Cardinals’ new GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears were wheeling and dealing their way in an effort to select their most heavily targets players, while adding high draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.
As the Cardinals head into their second pre-season game at home versus the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, it is already beginning to look like every one of MODS’s draft picks is going to make the 53 man roster.
Round 1 (6): Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals trade up to select Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/69xLDuaUZS— Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 28, 2023
Projection: starter at right tackle
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 61.8
Round 2 (41): B.J. Ojulari, OLB, LSU
The team acquiring B.J. Ojulari plus a 2024 3rd round pick thus far on Night 2 is another masterful coup. Had a feeling that MOJO wanted a speedy, quick twitch edge rusher. This kid can turn out the light and be in bed before its dark. The new Reddick has arrived! https://t.co/4k7CoKzRua— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 29, 2023
Projection: Key cog in pass rush rotation
PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP
Round 3 (72:) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
Cardinals pick DB Garrett Williams with No. 72 overall selection in 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/DaASv0AP7d pic.twitter.com/V6ribwBjy9— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2023
Projection: when cleared to play, potential starter at LCB
PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP
Round 3 (94): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
Cardinals select WR Michael Wilson with No. 94 overall pick in 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/DaASv0AP7d pic.twitter.com/t86AEn4wS0— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2023
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 71.1
Projection: starter at X WR
Round 4 (122): Jon Gaines II, C/G, UCLA
Talk about getting alignment from GM to coaching staff, G/C Jon Gaines II is a super fit in Drew Petzing's and OLC Klayton Adams new zone blocking scheme because of his feet and his ability to pull, trap and iso block on the move. ARI finally gitting-it! https://t.co/Go1HnPljBr pic.twitter.com/y4U9vWVEd8— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 29, 2023
Projection: eventual starter at C or G, swing C/G on game days
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 52.5 (I thought he should have scored higher than that)
Round 5 (139): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
Aaron Rodgers left Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune a message and a jersey as the rookie enters his pro career. https://t.co/jKn1tmAx9F— Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 15, 2023
Projection: potential to start at some point this year and be a valuable option at QB for the next four years
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 57.6
Round 5 (168): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
Fastest Linebackers (93-89 range)#Cardinals Owen Pappoe - 93#Falcons Troy Andersen - 92#Dolphins Channing Tindall - 91#Bucs Devin White - 91#Ravens Trenton Simpson - 91#Steelers Tanner Muse - 90#Raiders Amari Burney - 89#Giants Bobby Okereke - 89… pic.twitter.com/vARcOmMVuI— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2023
Projection: key ST player with a chance to start at WILB at some point this season
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 61.0
Round 6 (180): Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville
Kei’Trel Clark has been everywhere in the first half for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/mgl0dDyLJ0— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2023
Projection: possible starter at LCB or slot CB
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 89.8
Round 6 (213): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
Dante Stills Pre-Season Week 1 Thread ⬇️: He was active and looked really good for his first nfl action.— K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) August 12, 2023
Great rip through to disengage and get the tipped pass. pic.twitter.com/yHqmLjUpJL
Projection: key contributor in Cardinals defensive line rotation
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 45.0 (I thought he should have scored much higher than that, especially in light of his 2 pressures, 1 PBU and 3 tackles)
But, wait, there are a few of the Cardinals’ undrafted rookies who are making notable roster cases.
Emari Demercado, RB, TCU
Emari Demercado pushes the pile to give the @AZCardinals the lead with 2 seconds remaining!— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 60.1
Poll
Who would you rather see make the 53 man roster at RB?
18%
Corey Clement
81%
Emari Demercado
Daniel Arias, WR, Colorado
Cardinals undrafted rookie Daniel Arias has had a strong night… looks really sudden with his routes for a bigger WR (6-3, 216).— Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 12, 2023
The Colorado product has 3 receptions for 49 yards tonight. pic.twitter.com/F2ckhoFcs7
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.1
Poll
Should the Cardinals key rookie WR Daniel Arias as a 6th WR?
-
76%
Yes
-
23%
‘No
Brian Cobbs, WR, Utah St.
This is why we love football @david_blough10 | @cobbs_brian | @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/wegC3Vyy2J— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 62.6
Poll
Do you think that at some point this season the Cardinals will sign Brian Cobbs to the 53 man roster?
-
34%
Yes
-
65%
No
Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest
Not a flashy play, but Cardinals undrafted rookie Blake Whiteheart has looked solid tonight (3 receptions for 22 yards). Reportedly had a good camp too.— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 12, 2023
The Wake Forest TE was really impressive at the East-West Shrine Bowl and should have a serious shot at making the roster. pic.twitter.com/13YPJF3u9Q
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.8
Poll
For keeping an extra receiving TE on the 53 man roster, which one would you prefer the Cardinals keep?
-
36%
Noah Togiai
-
63%
Blake Whiteheart
Joel Honingford, TE, Michigan
Getting super senior Joel Honingford back is also a massive plus! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wN65hmMlaO— Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) February 11, 2022
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 64.9 (74.5 pass blocking, 73.0 run blocking)
Poll
Whom would you prefer the Cardinals’ keep as the main blocking TE on the 53 man roster?
-
56%
Joel Honingford
-
43%
Geoff Swaim
Kyle Soelle, LB, Arizona St.
Former #ASU/Saguaro HS linebacker Kyle Soelle repeatedly calls signing w/his "hometown team" #AZCardinals "a dream come true." pic.twitter.com/PMuLtHawJr— Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) May 12, 2023
PS Game 1 PFF grade: 73.8
Poll
Which ILB would you prefer the Cardinals to keep on the 53 man roster?
-
34%
Krys Barnes
-
50%
Kyle Soelle
-
15%
Josh Woods
Cardinals rookies with practice squad potential:
Kendall Broks, S, MichiganSt. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: 63.3
‘Jacob Slade, DT/DE, Michaigan St. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP
Quavian White, CB, Georgia St. —- PS Game 1 PFF grade: DNP
2024 NFL Draft:
Arizona Cardinals’ current 2024 draft picks:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023
1st-round pick
1st-round pick (Texans)
2nd-round pick
3rd-round pick
3rd-round pick (Texans)
3rd-round pick (Titans)
4th-round pick
4th-round pick (projected compensatory pick)
5th-round pick
5th-round pick (Eagles)
7th-round pick
What are your thoughts about the Cardinals’ 2023 rookie class, based on what you’ve seen thus far?
