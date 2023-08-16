Arizona Cardinals Clayton Tune played well, but Colt McCoy still in line to start

The Arizona Cardinals won their first game of the preseason and in doing so there were a couple of storylines coming out of it.

One of them is that Clayton Tune played fine, but did not boost his chances of unseating Colt McCoy as the Arizona Cardinals.

From Gregg Rosenthal:

Rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Tune’s bid to unseat Colt McCoy as the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback didn’t make any progress Friday. Tune didn’t look out of place versus the Broncos and hung in against pressure, mostly making quick decisions. But he was inaccurate too often on some simple throws to the outside for a player with his skill set. His interception was bad luck, coming when Rondale Moore fell on a route.

Tune missed too many easy throws, but in the end, he showed he looks like a guy who could be around in the league for a while with starter upside.

However, he may still have a shot:

Tune played a ton, a sign the Cardinals want to see what they have in him. He’ll have to show improvement the next two weeks for a shot to play in the regular season, even if it’s as McCoy’s in-season replacement. It’s worth noting longtime Cardinals website reporter Darren Urban believes Tune still has a shot, even if he’s the underdog.

It seems like it is trending towards new podcast Colt McCoy being the Arizona Cardinals starter heading into 2023.

What are your thoughts?