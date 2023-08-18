Arizona Cardinals to face Sam Howell in week one matchup with Washington Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals know who they will face in week one.

No, they already knew they would be taking on the Washington Commanders, but who the Commanders would start at quarterback was still up in the air.

That is, until their head coach Ron Rivera announced today that second year quarterback Sam Howell will be starting the season as quarterback one.

The #Commanders have named Sam Howell as their Week 1 starting QB vs. the Arizona Cardinals.



Howell started one game last year for the Commanders, winning that game 26-6 over the Dallas Cowboys.

Howell went 11/19 for 169 yards and one touchdown and one interception, finishing with a modest 83 quarterback rating.

The thing with Howell is they don’t need him to win games, they need him to allow their defense to win games and that is the key to the Commanders season.

They have a great defense on paper, finishing seventh on the season in points against, but they need more from their quarterbacks this year if they want to improve on their 8-8-1 record.

Congrats to Sam Howell, hope the Arizona Cardinals make your life a living hell week one.