Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals prepare for Kansas City Chiefs starters, Leki Fotu’s new role, Isaiah Simmons embraces change and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in today’s preseason matchup and it will be interesting to see how long the starters for the Chiefs are actually on the field in their extended time.

Here are all the news and notes on the Arizona Cardinals heading into the game tonight.

You've Got Mail: Preseason Week Versus The Chiefs

Topics include Monti's involvement, injured rookies, and Kyler's future

Colt McCoy Gaining Comfort In New Playbook

Notes: Ertz officially activated; Petzing to call plays from booth against Chiefs

Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier wants to show he can be a "showstopper" after time in Seattle

Defensive lineman seeks consistency as he works his post-Seahawks phase

D.J. Humphries, Veterans, And The Need To Play In Preseason

Notes: Ertz sits out practice; Tune making progress at QB

Cardinals rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark makes push to be a starter in secondary

Cornerback trying to earn playing time as sixth-round pick

Hjalte Froholdt takes stronger grip on Cardinals' starting center position

Veteran looks like he'll be in starting lineup in regular season

How Jonathan Gannon has brought 'culture shock' to Cardinals - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The new regime has emphasized how to "behave as a team," focusing on once-overlooked details they hope will make a difference on the field.

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz cleared for full football activity - ESPN

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity after recovering from ACL and MCL injuries suffered in Week 10 last season.

Arizona Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons 'very comfortable' at safety - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

When new coach Jonathan Gannon asked what position Simmons would like to play, he begged off at linebacker for his old high school spot.

Arizona Cardinals 'got a lot to learn from' following preseason game

Armed with a game film, it's all about learning from the good, the bad and the ugly for the Cardinals as they begin prep for the Chiefs.

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune welcomed to NFL by Aaron Rodgers

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers welcomed Cardinals rookie Clayton Tune to the NFL in a video.

For return of Cardinals TE Zach Ertz, communication is paramount

Nine months removed from tearing his ACL, Zach Ertz is back practicing with Week 1 of the regular season in his crosshairs.

L.J. Collier ready to play up to 1st-round price tag with Cardinals

Nearly five months into signing on with the Cardinals, defensive lineman L.J. Collier is feeling right at home in the desert.

Cardinals 'better be buttoned up' with Chiefs next on docket

Arizona's preseason matchup against the Chiefs gives the Cardinals an important stepping stone on their path toward improvement.

Cardinals rookie Kei'Trel Clark focused on living his 'be you' mantra

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has no problem letting his cornerbacks play their style of football.

Arizona Cardinals' Michael Wilson finding offensive routine

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson continues to use every practice to his advantage as the regular season closes in.

AZ Cardinals OC Drew Petzing feeling out where he wants to call plays

Petzing called plays from the sideline in the Cardinals' preseason opener. He will be in the booth for their game against the Chiefs.

Leki Fotu appears to have increased but limited role

He is only playing nose tackle but appears to be on track to hold the starting job.

Rookie LB BJ Ojulari still might not make preseason debut this week

Jonathan Gannon still needs to see certain things in practice from Ojulari.

Jonathan Gannon reveals potential player fines in team meetings

Joking about a phone going off and a reporter arriving late, Cardinals can be fine $5K for being late and $15K for a cell phone violation.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs preseason: 4 player connections

The Chiefs and Cardinals each have two players who used to play for the other.

Arizona Cardinals DC Nick Rallis likely to call defense from sideline

Rallis worked in the booth as a position coach in 2022 but liked how it went from the sideline last week.

Arizona Cardinals DC happy with OLB depth despite youth, inexperience

Nick Rallis says he would be comfortable with any of his young OLBs starting.

Cardinals vs, Chiefs: Kansas City starters to play 1st half vs. Arizona

The Cardinals will get to go up against the Chiefs' starters for about a full half of play on Saturday.