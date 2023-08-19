Notes from the Enemy: Chiefs receiver room, Patrick Mahomes talks more playing time, and more

The Chiefs come back to Arizona for the third time in a year, and are 2-0 heading into tonight's preseason game.

Chiefs-Saints Preseason Week 1: 5 things we learned in meaningless loss - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs preseason Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints was meaningless, but we still learned some things about Chris Jones and the wide receivers.

Chiefs-Saints: Andy Reid says starters were ‘flat’ in preseason loss - Arrowhead Pride

After Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid discussed what went wrong (and right) in the team’s first preseason game.

Chiefs’ 10 Biggest Questions: Steve Spagnuolo’s best defense? - Arrowhead Pride

Our final question heading into the 2023 season wonders if this year’s defense could be the best Steve Spagnuolo has offered since his arrival in 2019.

Chiefs Salary Cap: Chris Jones contract holdout could cost him near $3M - Arrowhead Pride

For his contract holdout, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones will pay a lot of fine money to an NFLPA charity — but he’ll probably be back to work soon.

Chiefs Roster: LT Donovan Smith has strong first showing against Saints - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs’ new left tackle Donovan Smith had only limited snaps during Sunday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints — but was still impressive.

Chiefs-Saints: WR Richie James wanted to play longer in preseason opener - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Richie James is the team’s newest veteran wideout — and is ready to show what he can do with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the preseason

Chiefs Training Camp: Rookie WR Rashee Rice feels confident in playbook - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie wideout Rashee Rice has received some help from teammates like Patrick Mahomes and Skyy Moore to learn the team’s playbook.

Chiefs News: Felix Anudike-Uzomah has pressure — with no Chris Jones - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah is ascending, something the club needs as All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to hold out of training camp.

Chiefs Training Camp: Connor Embree credits wide receivers’ work ethic - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receivers coach Connor Embree credits his players’ work ethic for their improvement in training camp.

Chiefs Training Camp: OL coach Andy Heck speaks about improving unit - Arrowhead Pride

Offensive line coach Andy Heck thinks his Kansas City Chiefs unit can improve for the upcoming season — even with new tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor.

Chiefs Roster: Shane Buechele or Blaine Gabbert for the QB2 role - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele shined against the New Orleans Saints, but the club has veteran Blaine Gabbert in camp.

Chiefs Training Camp: Patrick Mahomes wants quarterback sneak to return - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants Andy Reid to once again call quarterback sneaks — and is confident he can make them work.

Chiefs Roster: Skyy Moore’s second year could look like Randall Cobb’s - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore’s second year could look like the second years of Randall Cobb or Van Jefferson.

Chiefs-Cardinals Preseason Week 2: 5 things to watch - Arrowhead Pride

As the Kansas City Chiefs face the Arizona Cardinals, watch CBs Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson — and OTs Lucas Niang, Prince Tega Wanogho and Wayna Morris.

Chiefs-Cardinals Preseason: How much Andy Reid will play the starters - Arrowhead Pride

On Thursday, Kansas City’s head coach said the starters will play the first half on Saturday— but how much should we believe him?