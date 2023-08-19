How to watch Cardinals-Chiefs Week 2 preseason game

It is week two of the NFL preseason and the final home game before the Arizona Cardinals are back for the 2023 regular season.
Tonight, the Cardinals take on the defending Super Bowl Champions and the favorites heading into 2023.
It is a tall task, but also will be an interesting barometer of where the Cardinals are in the Jonathan Gannon culture change.
Here is everything you need to know about the game tonight.
- Game: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Start Time: 5:00 pm Arizona time on August 19, 2023
- Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- TV Channel: KPNX 12 News locally
- Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst) Dani Surecki (sideline reporter)
- Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst)
- Streaming: NFL+ Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- Odds: Cardinals +7.5 from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
