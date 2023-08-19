Arizona Cardinals win first preseason game, takeaways, winners and losers, and roster moves

Happy Saturday one and all.

Jess and I are back with a look of what happened in preseason week one, and talking quite a bit about the fact that it was not just the win, but about the fact this team looked... Competent?

We talk Jonathan Gannon and what he has brought to the Arizona Cardinals so far, who impressed, why the win matters and even some discussion on playing time.

We have that and much, much more from the week one preseason game to help you get ready for tonight, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Topics and times:

(1:00) Who and what stood out for the Cardinals in the preseason opener

(29:25) Why getting he win was important

(41:11) Playing time observations, Zach Ertz’s return, roster moves