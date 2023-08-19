Cardinals Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans were impressed with the pass rush, and confidence is heading into the right direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals opened up the 2023 preseason with a sound defensive effort and a come from behind win.

It also had very few undisciplined play and in turn created a different atmosphere than what we have seen recently prior to Jonathan Gannon.

So, are fans confident in the new direction of the team?

After week one in the preseason, the answer is yes.

That is a massive change over from the offseason and the end of the Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim era.

Now, which pass rusher stood out the most from the first game?

It was a close one, but fans are excited with what they saw in Zaven Collins.

Not a surprise to see Collins and Gardeck at the top, but especially Collins because fans are hopeful the new staff will get the most out of the former first round pick.

What did you think?

