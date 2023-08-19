Cardinals-Chiefs 2023 preseason game open thread

Welcome to the second week of the 2023 preseason and the game that is supposed to mean something.

Of course, with the Arizona Cardinals sitting a number of key starters and we know the Chiefs are playing most of their starters, it isn’t exactly an even matchup.

Would it matter really?

We again are looking for the Arizona Cardinals to look disciplined, competent and like they are playing in the same league as the Chiefs, especially against the best offense and quarterback in the NFL.

Here is everything you need to know about the game tonight.

Game : Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs

: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs Start Time: 5:00 pm Arizona time on August 19, 2023

5:00 pm Arizona time on August 19, 2023 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ TV Channel: KPNX 12 News locally

KPNX 12 News locally Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst) Dani Surecki (sideline reporter)

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst) Dani Surecki (sideline reporter) Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst)

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst) Streaming: NFL+ Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet

NFL+ Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet Odds: Cardinals +7.5 from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s go Cardinals!