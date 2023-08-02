Cardinals Reacts Survey: Who should start game one at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals may have a question to answer heading into the preseason and game one.

What felt like a lock of Colt McCoy being the guy heading into the 2023 NFL season as Kyler Murray recovered after his ACL injury late in 2022.

Now, after the first week of camp there are some people wondering if Clayton Tune could force his way into the starting lineup?

there's a non-zero chance that Clayton Tune is a Week 1 rookie NFL starting quarterback — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) July 31, 2023

So, the question becomes are you on the Tune Squad or do you prefer the real McCoy?

I don’t know what the answer is, I know what they will get in Colt McCoy, but is going with the unknown of Clayton Tune a better choice?

What do you think?

