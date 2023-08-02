2023 Arizona Cardinals opponent preview: Is it the last run with Mike McCarthy for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Arizona Cardinals get back into the NFC East this year, while we have looked at the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, we now get to look at everyone’s favorite team to hate, the Dallas Cowboys.

Jess sat down with Cowboys Wire managing editor KD Drummond to discuss the Cowboys, their additions and if Dak Prescott is going to improve or if he is going to throw a bushel of interceptions again in 2023.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Here are the times and topics from the show episode:

(1:00) The Cowboys’ 2022 season

(10:02) The Cowboys’ moves in free agency and the draft

(22:10) Expectations for the Cowboys in 2023