Red Rain Podcast: How Clayton Tune to Greg Dortch could be as special as Tune to Tank Dell

Do you think QB Clayton Tune has a special way of connecting with smaller, quick-twitch wide receivers?

Enter the 5’8”, 165 pound WR Tank Dell

For the Houston Cougars over the past two seasons, Tune to Dell amounted to 199 catches for 2,727 yards and 29 TDs. Check out Tank Dell’s highlights video:

Well, then, how about Tune to the 5’7”, 175 pound WR Greg Dortch in Arizona?

Early previews:

Rookie QB Clayton Tune taking snaps with #AZCardinals first team offense...



...connects with WR Greg Dortch. #CardsCamp

Is Greg Dortch being slept on?

Check out Greg Dortch’s college highlights:

Greg Dortch’s 2022 Cardinals’ highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYU2rSQU0Xk

More details here, plus thoughts about training camp standouts thus far and Kyler Murray’s candid appraisal of his rehab.

Greg Dortch 2022: (per Next Gen stats)

https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/receiving#yards

#1 WR in NFL —- Average Yards of Separation at 4.2

