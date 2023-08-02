Red Rain Podcast: How Clayton Tune to Greg Dortch could be as special as Tune to Tank Dell

Do you think QB Clayton Tune has a special way of connecting with smaller, quick-twitch wide receivers?
Enter the 5’8”, 165 pound WR Tank Dell
For the Houston Cougars over the past two seasons, Tune to Dell amounted to 199 catches for 2,727 yards and 29 TDs. Check out Tank Dell’s highlights video:
Well, then, how about Tune to the 5’7”, 175 pound WR Greg Dortch in Arizona?
Early previews:
Rookie QB Clayton Tune taking snaps with #AZCardinals first team offense...— Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) August 1, 2023
...connects with WR Greg Dortch. #CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/C1LKVavilB
Is Greg Dortch being slept on? pic.twitter.com/eyEHhqi4j3— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 30, 2023
Check out Greg Dortch’s college highlights:
Greg Dortch’s 2022 Cardinals’ highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYU2rSQU0Xk
More details here, plus thoughts about training camp standouts thus far and Kyler Murray’s candid appraisal of his rehab.
Greg Dortch 2022: (per Next Gen stats)
https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/stats/receiving#yards
- #1 WR in NFL —- Average Yards of Separation at 4.2
- #2 WR in NFL —- Completion Percentage: 81.25%
Equally impressive for Greg Dortch is that despite playing with 4 different QBs last season, his catch percentage (52 catches on 64 targets) was #2 in NFL at 81.25%. He was 00.18% from being #1.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) August 2, 2023
