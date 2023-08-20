Cardinals Week 3: 53 man roster projection

Following the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-10 pre-season game loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, first year GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon have to critical decisions to make.

In this week’s projection, I am not going to predict what MOJO will do. I am going to state what I would do. I am a fan. Fans are always entitled to indicate the moves they would make.

Offense (25):

QB (3): 15-Clayton Tune; 17-David Blough, 1-Kyler Murray (activate off PUP)

RB (3): 6-James Conner; 31- Keaontay Ingram, 22-Ty’Son Williams;

TE (4): 85-Trey McBride*; 86- Zach Ertz; 42-Joel Honingord, TBA (via waivers or trade)

OL (9): 74-D.J. Humphries; 65-Elijah Wilkinson; 72-Hjalte Froholdt; 76-Will Hernandez; 70-Paris Johnson Jr.; 79-Josh Jones; 71-Dennis Daley; 59-Jon Gaines II; 78-Marquis Hayes

WR (6): 2-Marquise Brown; 14-Michael Wilson; 83-Greg Dortch; 0-Zach Pascal; 82-Andre Baccellia; 87-Daniel Arias

Notes:

Kyler Murray —- get him off PUP so that he can start to practice as soon as he’s able.

Clayton Tune —- he’s the most talented and competitive QB on the active roster right now.

Colt McCoy —- one foot out the door never cuts it, plus if Cardinals take Kyler off PUP, it makes no sense to give Colt and Kyler the majority of the 1st team reps, which would stifle Clayton Tune’s development.

Keonatay Ingram —- was a huge bright spot last night.

Ty’Son Williams —-needs to bounce back like Ingram did.

Emari Demercado- shows up big at State Farm Stadium and is making a strong case for the roster.

I believe the Cardinals should trade Rondale Moore while he’s healthy. Greg Dortch is a better and more reliable player. And Andre Baccellia, plus Jayden Davis add good depth

I believe the Cardinals should trade Kelvin Beachum for his sake—- he’s still a starting caliber NFL tackle and this year he’s tackle #4 and the coaches also like Jackson Barton.

Dennis Daley —- currently getting 1st team reps at the LG spot in competition with Elijah Wilkinson

Marquis Hayes —-too much physical ability to ignore; good coaching required because he should be the starter at LG..

WR Andre Baccellia is having a very good camp and is making a strong case as WR6 as he keeps developing chemistry with Clayton Tune.

Geoff Swaim —- is not an above average blocker. Joel Honingford is and Honingford can double as a FB, better than McBride or Togiai.

TE Noah Togiai and Blake Whiteheart —- should be practice squad bound.

WR Daniel Arias —- this guy shows uo with his size and good leverage.

Defense (25):

DI (6): 95-Leki Fotu; 93-Jonathan Ledbetter; 91-L.J. Collier; 94-Carlos Watkins; 55- Dante Stills; TBA (waivers or trade)

Dante Stills; TBA (waivers or trade) ILB (5): 7-Kyzir White; 51-Josh Woods; 44-Owen Pappoe; 56-Krys Barnes; 47-Ezekiel Turner

Edge (6): 25-Zaven Collins; 45-Dennis Gardeck; 97-Cameron Thomas; 41-Myjai Sanders*; 43-Jesse Luketa; 1 8-B.J. Ojulari

8-B.J. Ojulari CB (4): 20-Marco Wilson; 13-Kei’Trel Clark; 33-Antonio Hamilton Jr. TBA (waivers or trade); (PUP: 21-Garrett Williams)

S (4): 3-Budda Baker; 9-Isaiah Simmons; 34-Jalen Thompson; TBA (waivers or trade)

Notes:

DT Dante Stills brings an inside pass rushing talent that JG/NR currently covet.

LB Ezekiel Turner is a standout on special teams and, imo, an under-rated LB.

OLB/DE Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders is currently injured and are needed bog-time.

OLB Dennis Gardeck apparently suffered some sort of a knee in jury last night —- gotta hope it is minor.

OLB Jesse Luketa’s disruptiveness on defense and his special teams’ ability give him a very good chance to not only make the roster, but to be active on game days.

CB Christian Matthew is a liability as a tackler. He needs to work this out on the PS before he warrants a roster spot. Incurring 2 of the Cardinals 8 penalties (one on DTs and one on defense) hurt his cause as well.

S Isaiah Simmons is presenting JG and Nick Rallis with the most prolific coaching challenge of their young careers.

You can't coach effort --- what Isaiah Simmons has put on tape tonight, in a contract year no less --- would turn off any coach at any level. Applies to mental effort too as Colt McCoy gave no chance to convert 3 straight 3rd downs. Major disappointments from both. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) August 20, 2023

The defense needs to play a steady diet of 5 man fronts.They don’t have the personnel to play 4 man fronts.

There is no way the defense can be competitive in a 4 man line. Not with the DTs on this roster. Plus, if Cards play 5 man lines, then finally they might contain for the first time in years. Tonight there was no contain on Mahomes and Beuchele. No contain = no chance. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) August 20, 2023

Special Teams (3):

LS (1): 46-Aaron Brewer

K (1): 5-Matt Prater

P (1): 16-Nolan Cooney

It was a star-quality performance from Brewer, Prater and Cooney versus the Chiefs.

Again, there are my choices —-

Now it’s your turn —- what are yours?