Arizona Cardinals hire Jeremy Walls as Chief Operating Officer

The Arizona Cardinals have hired a new Chief Operating Officer in Jeremy Wells

The 44-year old Walls joins the Cardinals after spending the last 10 seasons (2013-22) with the Miami Dolphins, most recently as the organization’s Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer since 2020. In that role, Walls led the team’s corporate partnerships, marketing, ticket sales and operations, member services, suites and food/beverage operations. He also handled commercial and marketing responsibilities for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and along with IMG co-led the Miami Open tennis tournament. He previously served in the role of senior vice president & Chief Marketing Officer.

Before joining the Dolphins, Walls worked with the San Diego Padres as Vice President of Ticket Sales, Service & Operations (2012-13). He also held roles as the Director of Team Marketing and Business Operations (TMBO) for the National Basketball Association (2009-11), Director of Groups, Suites and Inside Sales for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007-09) and as Group Sales Manager with the Phoenix Suns (2002-06).

Walls earned a degree in Sports Management from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In 2017, he was honored by the Sports Business Journal as a member of its 40-Under-40 Class, which recognizes the best and brightest executives under the age of 40. Jeremy and his wife, Maile, have two children - Kaelin and Kostner.