Red Rain Podcast: Concerns about Colt, Isaiah and Gannon

While Kyle “L’ll Rock” and I were taping, Jonathan Gannon announced that Kyler Murray will be making the trip with the team to Minnesota. I had asked about that during the podcast and think it’s a very positive sign for Kyler, the coaches, the team and his teammates that he is partaking in all of the team activities that he is able to while he continues his rehab.

In this podcast I pose some opinions about the QB situation, present a plan that imo would accelerate Isaiah Simmons’ performance at free safety and share my frustrations with JG. Lots more, plus the Cardinals’ PFF grade surprises on offense.

ROTB Question of the Day:

How do you want the Cardinals’ coaches to handle the 2023 QB situation?

Poll:

Poll How do you want the Cardinals’ coaches to handle the 2023 QB situation? Take Kyler off PUP, keep Colt and Tune

Keep Kyler on PUP for first 4 weeks, keep Colt, Tune and Blough

Keep Kyler on PUP for first 4 weeks and keep Tune and Blough

Take Kyler off PUP, keep Tune and Blough

Keep Kyler on PUP, keep Colt, Tune and Blough

What is your answer and why?

I give you my answer and the reasons for it during the podcast. I wonder if you will agree with my reasoning.