Arizona Cardinals make decision in punting battle with release of Matt Haack

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to go with Nolan Cooney as their punter, at least for now, as the team has announced they have released veteran punter Matt Haack.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed running back Stevie Scott, released punter Matt Haack and waived/injured offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons.

In a corresponding move, the team brought running back Stevie Scott back, as they decide to give Scott one more chance to prove himself in the NFL in the third and final preseason game.

Scott (6-2, 231) is back with the Cardinals after originally signing with the team on August 10. He played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers where he had 78 carries for 295 yards and one touchdown. Scott originally entered the NFL with New Orleans in 2021 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Indiana and spent parts of the past two years with the Denver Broncos. Scott will wear jersey #49

Welcome back, Stevie and good luck to Matt.