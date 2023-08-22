Arizona Cardinals add pass rusher Zach McCloud

The Arizona Cardinals added a young pass rusher in Zach McCloud.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed linebacker Zach McCloud. McCloud (6-2, 235) entered the league last year with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Miami (FL) and spent his first year in the NFL on the practice squads of the Broncos and Titans. He spent this offseason with the Titans until he was released on August 16. McCloud appeared in 64 games (49 starts) at Miami and had 193 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed for the Hurricanes. McCloud will wear jersey #53.

McCloud will give them a little depth on the edge in their final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings after there have been some injuries between B.J. Ojulari, Cam Thomas and Dennis Gardeck.

Welcome aboard, Zach and good luck in your tryout here.