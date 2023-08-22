Cardinals Reacts Survey: Who should start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

We asked before the start of the preseason, and after two games, we want to check in with Arizona Cardinals fans.

Who do you want to start the first game of the regular season against the Washington Commanders?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ILNFZN/">Please take our survey</a>

It has been an underwhelming first couple of weeks for Colt McCoy, where he looks like he is just finding his footing again after another injury.

However, he has been careful with the ball and let the defense keep things close.

That is fine against teams that may not be very good, but against teams with offenses that can put up points, will likely mean it is going to get ugly quick.

Clayton Tune gives you the highs and lows of a rookie, but he takes chances and tries to make plays.

So, who are you wanting to see start week one?