Is the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line suddenly a team strength?

in what seems as rare as a hurricane warning in Arizona, the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line has been earning the highest PFF game grades of any unit on the roster.

After two preseason-seasn games, here are the average grades for the Cardinals offensive linemen:

PFF Grade Rank on Entire Offense —- Player —- Grade —- Snaps:

1 —- Will Hernandez —- 93.2 —- 30

2 —- Hayden Howerton —- 90.8 —- 29

3 —- Hjalte Froholdt —- 87.4 —- 30

5 —- Pat Elflein —- 76.5 —- 21

6 —- Josh Jones —- 74.0 —- 96

8 —- Lachevious Simmons* (released 8/21 with injury settlement) —- 71.5 —- 10

10 —- Jackson Barton —- 68.6 —- 81

11 —- Badara Traore —- 67.5 —- 29

15 —- Elijah Wilkinson —- 65.2 —- 30

16 —- Dennis Daley —- 63.4 —- 95

20 —- Kelvin Beachum —- 60.7 —- 55

21 —- Paris Johnson Jr. —- 59.8 —- 30

31 —- D.J. Humphries —- 59.8 —- 11

35 —- Lecitus Smith —- 54.7 —- 19

38 —- Marquis Hayes —- 46.5 —- 100

40 —- Jon Gaines II —- 44.9 —- 92

Note: while rookies Paris Johnson Jr. and Jon Gaines II haven’t yet graded highly, having watched them up close, they are playing stronger overall than their grades suggest.

In fact, Paris Johnson Jr.’s pass blocking grade is a very good 74.8. It’s his 51.2 run blocking grade that has affected his overall grade. His run blocking, once he gets accustomed to playing RT in a wide zone blocking scheme, should become a strength.

Playing NFL center, Jon Gaines II has a lot on his plate this early on. He wins on most of his blocks. Now he has to cut down on the misses.

Clearly, the Cardinals’ new offensive line coach, Clayton Adams, who helped develop the Colts’ formidable offensive line, deserves a great deal of credit for the plethora of these impressive performances. Credit new OC Drew Petzing as well for the way he’s coached up and prepared this group.

Cardinals’ Top 3 Team PFF Category Grade Rankings:

Special Teams —- 87.5 —- #2 in NFL Pass Blocking —- 77.0 —- #7 in NFL Run Blocking —- 68.0 —- #9 in NFL

Cardinals’ Top 5 OL PFF Game Grades vs. DEN (for players with 15+ snaps)

LG Hayden Howerton —- 93.4 RG Will Hernandez —- 82.3 C Hjalte Froholdt —- 79.0 C Pat Elflein —- 76.5 RT Josh Jones —- 69.1

Cardinals’ Top 5 OL PFF Game Grades vs. KC (for players with 15+ snaps)

RG Will Hernandez —- 91.2 C Hjalte Froholdt —- 76.2 LT Josh Jones —- 73.0 RT Kelvin Beachum —- 70.8 LG Elijah Wilkerson —- 67.8

Eye Tests:

Hjalte Froholdt looks to be the most underrated player on this OL #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/AEjqr6BY8d — Cardinals Update (@updatecardinals) August 21, 2023

Last year's 7th rounder Marquis Hayes put together a strong 57 snaps in Week 2 against KC's 1s, 2s, & 3s pic.twitter.com/Hir9U6cHhi — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 21, 2023

Every snap Paris Johnson Jr played in his second preseason game. #Birdgang pic.twitter.com/nCSthvQR2t — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) August 21, 2023

For the franchise! (and Mac Jones' physical well-being)



Whoops should've mentioned Josh Jones is #79 https://t.co/rhqXuWzImy pic.twitter.com/YeY7LQT9H8 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 22, 2023

Putting RTOB members to the test:

Who should be the Cardinals’ Week 1 starters on the offensive line? How many offensive linemen should make the Cardinals’ 53 man roster? Who are they?

I will chime in with my answers later on, because I am curious to know your answers first.

Cardinals’ Starters:

Poll:

Stopping By Blocking Sleds on a Blowy Evening

by Walter Frost

Whose linemen these are I think I know

The NFC West is a tough place to play though

They will not see me stopping here

To watch their every hip roll and heavy blow

My wide-eyed quarterback must think it queer

To stand in a pocket without a rusher near

Between the hash marks where receivers break

The brightest evening of the year

He gives his facemark a sudden shake

To ask if there is some mistake

The only sound’s the sweep

Of easy catches off shake and bake

These linemen are lovely, dark and deep

But they have promises to keep

And miles to go before they sleep

And miles to go before they sleep