2023 Pac 12 college football preview and prospects to know

We are back as college football kicks off this weekend with a bevy of week zero games.

To help you get ready, we are back with our conference previews, and this week, we talk about the Pac12.

Justin and I go from worst to first in previewing the Pac 12’s final season before USC and UCLA jump to the Big Ten (and the Buffs return to the Big 12).

Plenty of 2024 NFL Draft prospects to discuss and they don’t all play for the Trojans. Plus, what will become of the running back position?

And finally, a playoff prediction that’s sure to be wrong.

