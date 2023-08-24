Isaiah Simmons traded to New York Giants

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from Isaiah Simmons, their 1st round pick at No. 8 in the 2020 NFL Draft,

Trade: Isaiah Simmons is being traded from the Cardinals to the NY Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

After appearing to lose interest in hustling during the Cardinals embarrassing 38-10 pre-season loss at home versus the Chiefs, the Cardinals could not justify keeping the 2019 Butkis and Nagurski award winner any longer.

What? Only a 7th round pick?

You can't coach effort --- what Isaiah Simmons has put on tape tonight, in a contract year no less --- would turn off any coach at any level. Applies to mental effort too as Colt McCoy gave no chance to convert 3 straight 3rd downs. Major disappointments from both. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) August 20, 2023

The Giants are taking a completely inexpensive, calculated 7th round gamble. They must have a good plan. One might imagine that the Giants’ All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence urged his GM to renunite him with his fellow standout playmaker at Clemson.

Isaiah Simmons’ 2023 salary:

$1,010,000 — base salary

Cardinals salary ramifications:

Simmons received $20M in guarantees throughout his 3+ years with the Cardinals, plus the Cardinals recently gave him this:

$2,417,826 —- roster bonus —- paid at the beginning of training camp.

For the Cardinals’ fans who, during the 2020 NFL Draft, were in love with T Tristan Wirfs, WR CeeDee Lamb or WR Justin Jefferson —- today’s trade is all the more frustrating.

If there is one saving grace for the Cardinals and the fans, a few months ago, new GM Monti Ossenfort declined Isaiah Simmons’ 5th year option.

ROTB Poll:

Poll Who is more to blame about Isaiah Simmons’ demise in Arizona Cardinals GM, scouts and coaches

Isaiah Simmons vote view results 63% Cardinals GM, scouts and coaches (361 votes)

36% Isaiah Simmons (211 votes) 572 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote? Why?