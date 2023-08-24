Arizona Cardinals trade Josh Jones to Houston Texans, per report

After trading former first round pick Isaiah Simmons, the Arizona Cardinals are also trading former third-round pick Josh Jones to the Houston Texans per report.

Another Arizona trade: Cardinals are sending OT Josh Jones, who had 11 starts last year, to the Houston Texans, per league sources. Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

It is not a surprise based on how Jones was buried on the depth chart, but is a bit disappointing as he had looked good when given the opportunity.

Paris Johnson Jr. has looked good and is the right tackle, while veteran D.J. Humphries is going to play left tackle.

Jones had gotten starts at guard and both tackle spots in his career, and looked the best last season in his time at left tackle while Humphries was injured.

The team still has Kelvin Beachum, Dennis Daley and Elijah Wilkinson as backup tackles, but none have the young upside that Jones had shown.

We will see what the compensation ends up being, but good luck to Jones heading into this season, and we hope the Texans lose every game still.