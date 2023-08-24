Cardinals trade 2024 fifth-round pick to Browns for quarterback Joshua Dobbs

To say that the Arizona Cardinals have been busy today is an understatement.

Isaiah Simmons was traded to the New York Giants. Josh Jones was dealt to the Houston Texans.

One would think that the Cardinals are finished making moves for one day but they did not stop there.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to acquire quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Trade! The #Browns are sending QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the #Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per sources.



Arizona hasn't named a starting QB, and now Dobbs is in the mix. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2023

Dobbs, 28, was a fourth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has been an NFL journeyman ever since having made stints with the Steelers, Jaguars, Browns, Lions, and Titans prior to joining the Cardinals. In his two starts with the Tennessee Titans last season (both losses), Dobbs completed 40-of-68 passes (58.8%) for 411 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

In his one preseason game played this year against the Washington Commanders, Dobbs completed 8-of-16 passes for 77 pass yards and an interception. He fell out of favor in Cleveland with the ascendance of rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a backup to Deshaun Watson.

Despite being in the NFL since 2017, Dobbs lacks experience with only eight career regular season game appearances and 85 career passes.

However, Dobbs does have some prior connections to the Cardinals’ coaching staff and front office members that made this trade make sense for Arizona.

Cardinals’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was Dobbs’ quarterbacks coach last season in Cleveland. Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork was on the the Browns’ staff as part of the Bill Willis coaching fellowship. Dobbs made two starts with the Tennessee Titans last season when Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort was the Titans’ director of player personnel.

As Kyler Murray continues to recover from his torn ACL, the Cardinals will need to make a decision on who their week 1 starter at quarterback will be very soon. Colt McCoy, rookie Clayton Tune, David Blough, Jeff Driskel and now Dobbs are all in the mix as the final roster cut downs happens this upcoming Tuesday.

Josh Dobbs should receive ample playing time in the Cardinals’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings as he acclimates himself to Petzing’s playbook.

Big decisions looming and a quarterback announcement to be made.

Who will be the Cardinals’ Week 1 starter at quarterback?