Arizona Cardinals sign former Arizona State offensive lineman Cohl Cabral

The Arizona Cardinals had a roster spot open after making two trades yesterday and have filled that spot today with a former Arizona State Sun Devil.

The team announced they have signed Cohl Cabral to a contract.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Cohl Cabral (cuh-BRAWL). Cabral (6-5, 300) played collegiately at Arizona State prior to entering the league in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. He most recently played in the USFL where he started 10 games at center for the Birmingham Stallions. Cabral spent part of his rookie season on the Rams and Texans practice squads before appearing on the Vikings and Saints practice squads in 2021. While at Arizona State, Cabral played in 50 games (38 starts), was a two-time captain and earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2018. Cabral will wear jersey #79.

Welcome back to the desert, Cohl.