Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for final preseason game, figuring out what happens after three trades and more

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Minnesota Vikings today and we have all the notes from around the web to help us get ready.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald stops by to watch his ex-team in joint practice with Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Former wide receiver has house in home state; Two linemen on baby duty

Cardinals Learning About Themselves In Practice With Vikings

Players hoping for bounce-back work heading into second day

Cardinals Trade Isaiah Simmons To New York Giants For Draft Pick

Team receives a seventh-round pick in 2024 for former first-round choice

Cardinals Deal Backup Tackle Josh Jones To Texans

Had surplus at position; Beachum figures to be third tackle

Cardinals trade for another backup quarterback in Josh Dobbs

Veteran has ties to both Petzing and Ossenfort

Bubble players like TE Blake Whiteheart battle to make the final Arizona Cardinals roster

Team faces Vikings in final preseason game

Mike Zimmer's 'fingerprints are all over' Cardinals' new coaching staff - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Seven members of the Cardinals’ new staff worked for Zimmer in Minnesota, His fingerprints and influence can be felt all over.

Cardinals acquiring QB Joshua Dobbs from Browns - ESPN

The Cardinals have agreed to trade for quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a deal with the Browns, adding insurance behind Colt McCoy with Kyler Murray still recovering from a knee injury.

What's the impact of Cardinals' three trades on their future? - ESPN

Arizona is busy reworking its roster ahead of cutdown day. What do these trades mean for the 2023 season and beyond?

Arizona Cardinals trading OL Josh Jones to Texans

The Arizona Cardinals aren't done dealing Thursday, reportedly shipping out offensive lineman Josh Jones to the Houston Texans.

New York Giants to use Isaiah Simmons as a linebacker, per report

Just because Isaiah Simmons no longer resides on the Cardinals' roster, doesn't mean his days of moving positions are a thing of the past.

Commanders' Terry McLaurin 'uncertain' for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin could be watching from the sidelines when his team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season opener.

Arizona Cardinals acquiring Browns QB Josh Dobbs

The Arizona Cardinals are acquiring quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Josh Dobbs' previous links to Arizona Cardinals: By the numbers

New Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs has a few links to the franchise from his previous stops in the NFL.

Could new Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs make a case to start in 2023?

The Arizona Cardinals mixed things up in the quarterbacks room on Thursday with the addition of Josh Dobbs.

CBS grades Cardinals three trades from Thursday

After a busy day for the Arizona Cardinals front office, outside opinions are running rampant. So what's the consensus?