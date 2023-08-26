Wrapping up Cardinals-Chiefs, getting ready for Cardinals-Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals first team defense didn’t look too bad, then things go ugly quick in their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jess and I discussed that and more in this episode of the show as we talked about the first team, who played well, who struggled and what we need to see moving forward.

It is a great hour of Cardinals talk to help you get ready for the Cardinals final game of the 2023 preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

It is a great hour of Cardinals talk to help you get ready for the Cardinals final game of the 2023 preseason against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the topics and times from the show:

(1:00) What and who was good against the Chiefs

(25:04) What and who did poorly against the Chiefs

(43:18) The punting battle is over

(50:23) The meaning of the recent roster moves