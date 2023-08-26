 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals-Vikings 2023 preseason open thread

Talk about the Arizona Cardinals final preseason game.

By Seth Cox
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It is time.

In a day full of football, kick things off with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Minnesota Vikings bright and early at 10:00 a.m. here.

We have no more Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones, but we have a Josh Dobbs… For the regular season.

It is the final game of the 2023, preseason!

Here is everything you need to know about the game and sit back, relax and enjoy.

  • Game: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
  • Start Time: 10:00 a.m. Arizona time on August 26, 2023
  • Location: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
  • TV Channel: KPNX 12 News locally
  • Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (color analyst) Dani Surecki (sideline reporter)
  • Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM locally Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Drew Stanton (color analyst)
  • Streaming: NFL+ Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
  • Odds: Cardinals +1 from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s go Cardinals!

