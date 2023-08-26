 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals 53 Man Roster: My Favorites

Trimming down the roster from 90 to 53 prior to the NFL draft waiver wire

By Walter Mitchell
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Here are my 53 favorites with quick reasons why:

  • QB1: Clayton Tune —- best combination of size, arm strength and mobility
  • QB2: Josh Dobbs —- knows offense, needs to sync with OL, RBs, WRs, TEs to become starter

Note: assuming Kyler remains on PUP and Colt retires.

  • RB1 —- James Conner - el rojo toro
  • RB2—- Keaontay Ingram —- el rojo perro
  • RB3 —- Emari Demercado —- lucky charm at State Farm

  • WR1 —- Greg Dortch —- best playmaking receiver on offense
  • WR2 —- Michael Wilson —- plays hard and aggressive
  • WR3 —- Marquise Brown —- needs to jive with a QB not named Kyler
  • WR4 —- Rondale Moore—- needs to take his talent to higher level
  • WR5 — Jayden Davis —- nifty feet, hands, good punt returner

  • TE1 —- Zach Ertz —- tough and dependable
  • TE2 —- Trey McBride —- has total package
  • TE3 —- Noah Togiai —- flashed receiving talent throughout camp
  • TE4 —- Joel Honingford —- love the way this kid blocks

  • LT —- D.J. Humphries —- not sure what to expect but he’s the coaches’ pet
  • LG —- Elijah Wilkinson —- solid
  • C —- Hjalte Froholdt —- el rojo rinoceronte
  • RG —- Will Hernanzez —- el rojo ganado
  • RT —- Paris Johnson Jr. —- el rojo alce
  • SWT —- Kelvin Beachum —- gritty competitor
  • SWG —- Marquis Hayes —- tremendous potential
  • SWC —- Jon Gaines II —- has prototypical size, athleticism and smarts (Pat Elflein if he’s good to go if Gaines goes to IR)
  • SWTGC —- Hayden Howerton —-his versatility is a plus

  • LDE1 —- L,J. Collier —- impressive pre-season
  • NT1 —- Leki Fotu —- looks rejuvenated
  • RDE1 —- Carlos Watkins —-dude shows up, plays hard
  • LDE2—- Eric Banks —- physical, nice surprise
  • NT2 —- Jacob Slade —- reminds me some of Greg Gaines
  • DE2 —- Dante Stills —- should help the interior pass rush in nickel and dime packages

  • SOLB1 —- Zaven Colllins —- el rojo javali
  • SILB1 —- Kyzir White —- el rojo demonio de Tasmania
  • WILB 1 —- Josh Woods —- high energy, effort guy
  • WOLB1 —- Cameron Thomas —- best all-around pass rusher on the team
  • SOLB2 —- Zach McCloud —- was blown away today by his quicks and burst to the ball
  • SILB2 —- Krys Barnes —- like the way he attacks the football
  • WILB2 —- Owen Pappoe —- could turn into a dandy with his blazing speed and range
  • WOLB2 —-Myjai Sanders —- love the Cincinnati kid
  • SWOLB —- B.J. Ojulari —- has the quicks, needs to contaim

  • CB1 —- Marco Wilson —- stepping up
  • SS1 —- Jalen Thompson —- baller
  • FS1 —- Budda Baker —- heat-seeking missile
  • CB2 —- Kei’Trel Clark —- plays with a passion
  • CB3 —- Antonio Hamilton —- cagy veteran
  • SWS —- JuJu Hughes —- aggressive tackler and cover safety
  • CB4 —- Nate Hairston —- has flashed sticky coverage

  • STA1 —- Dennis Gardeck —- Pro Bowl worthy on STs, plus dynamic speed off edge
  • STA2 —- Jesse Luketa —- superb utility OLB, FB, ST ace (pictured above)
  • STA3 —- Ezekiel Turner —- his forte
  • STA4 —- Zach Pascal —- his forte
  • STA4 —- Kris Boyd —- his forte
  • K1 —- Matt Prater —- big-time leg when healthy
  • LS1 —- Aaron Brewer —- steady
  • P1 —- Nolan Cooney —- very impressive depth, hang time and situational placement

Practice Squad:

  • QB David Blough
  • RB Ty’Son Williams (if good to go)
  • RB Corey Clement
  • WR Andre Baccelia (if good to go)
  • WR Davion Davis
  • WR Daniel Arias
  • T Jackson Barton
  • T Badara Traore (if good to go)
  • G Dennis Daley
  • C Lecitus Smith
  • DT Rashard Lawrence
  • DE Jonathan Ledbetter
  • ILB Kyle Soelle
  • CB Christian Matthew
  • S Kendell Brooks
  • TE Bernhard Seikovitz*

Those are my favorites —- who are yours?

