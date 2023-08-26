Cardinals 53 Man Roster: My Favorites

Here are my 53 favorites with quick reasons why:
- QB1: Clayton Tune —- best combination of size, arm strength and mobility
- QB2: Josh Dobbs —- knows offense, needs to sync with OL, RBs, WRs, TEs to become starter
Note: assuming Kyler remains on PUP and Colt retires.
- RB1 —- James Conner - el rojo toro
- RB2—- Keaontay Ingram —- el rojo perro
- RB3 —- Emari Demercado —- lucky charm at State Farm
- WR1 —- Greg Dortch —- best playmaking receiver on offense
- WR2 —- Michael Wilson —- plays hard and aggressive
- WR3 —- Marquise Brown —- needs to jive with a QB not named Kyler
- WR4 —- Rondale Moore—- needs to take his talent to higher level
- WR5 — Jayden Davis —- nifty feet, hands, good punt returner
- TE1 —- Zach Ertz —- tough and dependable
- TE2 —- Trey McBride —- has total package
- TE3 —- Noah Togiai —- flashed receiving talent throughout camp
- TE4 —- Joel Honingford —- love the way this kid blocks
- LT —- D.J. Humphries —- not sure what to expect but he’s the coaches’ pet
- LG —- Elijah Wilkinson —- solid
- C —- Hjalte Froholdt —- el rojo rinoceronte
- RG —- Will Hernanzez —- el rojo ganado
- RT —- Paris Johnson Jr. —- el rojo alce
- SWT —- Kelvin Beachum —- gritty competitor
- SWG —- Marquis Hayes —- tremendous potential
- SWC —- Jon Gaines II —- has prototypical size, athleticism and smarts (Pat Elflein if he’s good to go if Gaines goes to IR)
- SWTGC —- Hayden Howerton —-his versatility is a plus
- LDE1 —- L,J. Collier —- impressive pre-season
- NT1 —- Leki Fotu —- looks rejuvenated
- RDE1 —- Carlos Watkins —-dude shows up, plays hard
- LDE2—- Eric Banks —- physical, nice surprise
- NT2 —- Jacob Slade —- reminds me some of Greg Gaines
- DE2 —- Dante Stills —- should help the interior pass rush in nickel and dime packages
- SOLB1 —- Zaven Colllins —- el rojo javali
- SILB1 —- Kyzir White —- el rojo demonio de Tasmania
- WILB 1 —- Josh Woods —- high energy, effort guy
- WOLB1 —- Cameron Thomas —- best all-around pass rusher on the team
- SOLB2 —- Zach McCloud —- was blown away today by his quicks and burst to the ball
- SILB2 —- Krys Barnes —- like the way he attacks the football
- WILB2 —- Owen Pappoe —- could turn into a dandy with his blazing speed and range
- WOLB2 —-Myjai Sanders —- love the Cincinnati kid
- SWOLB —- B.J. Ojulari —- has the quicks, needs to contaim
- CB1 —- Marco Wilson —- stepping up
- SS1 —- Jalen Thompson —- baller
- FS1 —- Budda Baker —- heat-seeking missile
- CB2 —- Kei’Trel Clark —- plays with a passion
- CB3 —- Antonio Hamilton —- cagy veteran
- SWS —- JuJu Hughes —- aggressive tackler and cover safety
- CB4 —- Nate Hairston —- has flashed sticky coverage
- STA1 —- Dennis Gardeck —- Pro Bowl worthy on STs, plus dynamic speed off edge
- STA2 —- Jesse Luketa —- superb utility OLB, FB, ST ace (pictured above)
- STA3 —- Ezekiel Turner —- his forte
- STA4 —- Zach Pascal —- his forte
- STA4 —- Kris Boyd —- his forte
- K1 —- Matt Prater —- big-time leg when healthy
- LS1 —- Aaron Brewer —- steady
- P1 —- Nolan Cooney —- very impressive depth, hang time and situational placement
Practice Squad:
- QB David Blough
- RB Ty’Son Williams (if good to go)
- RB Corey Clement
- WR Andre Baccelia (if good to go)
- WR Davion Davis
- WR Daniel Arias
- T Jackson Barton
- T Badara Traore (if good to go)
- G Dennis Daley
- C Lecitus Smith
- DT Rashard Lawrence
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter
- ILB Kyle Soelle
- CB Christian Matthew
- S Kendell Brooks
- TE Bernhard Seikovitz*
Those are my favorites —- who are yours?
