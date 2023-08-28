Kyler Murray stays on PUP list; Cardinals release Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to keep Kyler Murray on the PUP (players unable to perform) list, which means that Kyler is ineligible to practice with the team for the next 4 weeks. Players on PUP do not count toward their team’s 53 man roster.

The #AZCardinals will keep QB Kyler Murray on the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, as Murray continues to recover from the ACL injury suffered late last season, sources say. He’ll be out at least the first four games, which is not a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

When the Cardinals made the trade last Thursday to acquire QB Joshua Dobbs from the Cleveland Browns, pundits and fans were wondering the team was considering moving on from their venerable veteran backup/spot-starter QB Colt McCoy, who has been battling arm issues for the past year and half. Today the team decided to release him.

The trade for Josh Dobbs signaled this, with Colt McCoy being released despite some guaranteed money due. https://t.co/sQZOEQj11k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2023

Colt’s contributions to the Cardinals over the past two seasons were commendable —- first as becoming an effective and highly supportive mentor to Kyler Murray and —- second for going 3-3 as a spot starter, with all three wins coming in convincing manner on the road versus the 49ers and Seahawks in 2021 and versus the Rams in 2022.

That was an NFC road win trifecta for Colt!

For those keeping score, Kyler Murray has also completed the NFC road win trifecta.

With Colt’s release, ehe Cardinals save $1.5M on the 2023 salary cap, while incurring $3.5M in dead cap space, due to the spreading out of the $6M in guaranteed money included in the two-year $7.5M deal he signed in 2022.

Newly acquired Josh Dobbs is on a one-year $2M fully guaranteed contract.

With Kyler remaing on the PUP list and Colt’s release, the Cardinals’ current QB room consists of, in alphabetical order::

David Blough —- 27 —- 3 years NFL experience —- 7 NFL starts —- 0-7

Josh Dobbs —- 28 —- 7 years NFL experience —- 2 NFL starts —- 0-2

Jeff Driskel —- 30 —- 8 years NFL experience —- 10 NFL starts —- 1-9

Clayton Tune —- 21 —- rookie —- 0 NFL starts

The QB questions now are: