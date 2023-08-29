 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Arizona Cardinals roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves to 53-man roster

A live-updating post on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 roster cuts and the players remaining on the 53-man roster.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We had some unexpected moves from the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, not in the sense that they were moves we did not see coming, but more that we got moves yesterday before Tuesday’s cut-down deadline.

It is a tough day for a lot of NFL dreams, while some will be finished here.

Still, there is a chance to keep things going with so many small leagues now.

We will update the list today, remember they never did any cuts this year, so it is going from 90 to 53.

Here are the moves we know about so far:

  • Colt McCoy - released
  • Sean Chandler - released
  • Nate Hairston - released
  • Pat Elflein - Injured Reserve
  • Davion Davis - released
  • Rashard Lawrence - released
  • Jeff Driskell - released
  • Corey Clement - released
  • Lecitus Smith - released
  • Kyle Soelle - released
  • Ty’Son Williams - released
  • Andre Baccellia - released
  • Andre Chachere - released

As more come in we will keep you updated.

