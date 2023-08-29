2023 Arizona Cardinals roster cuts tracker: Latest news, moves to 53-man roster

We had some unexpected moves from the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, not in the sense that they were moves we did not see coming, but more that we got moves yesterday before Tuesday’s cut-down deadline.

It is a tough day for a lot of NFL dreams, while some will be finished here.

Still, there is a chance to keep things going with so many small leagues now.

We will update the list today, remember they never did any cuts this year, so it is going from 90 to 53.

Here are the moves we know about so far:

Colt McCoy - released

Sean Chandler - released

Nate Hairston - released

Pat Elflein - Injured Reserve

Davion Davis - released

Rashard Lawrence - released

Jeff Driskell - released

Corey Clement - released

Lecitus Smith - released

Kyle Soelle - released

Ty’Son Williams - released

Andre Baccellia - released

Andre Chachere - released

As more come in we will keep you updated.