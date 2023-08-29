Arizona Cardinals make moves to get to 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals released 31 players today from their roster.
From the team:
Linebacker David Anenih
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Defensive lineman Eric Banks
Offensive lineman Jackson Barton
Quarterback David Blough
Long snapper Aaron Brewer
Safety Kendell Brooks
Offensive lineman Cohl Cabral
Safety Andre Chachere
Running back Corey Clement
Wide receiver Brian Cobbs
Wide receiver Davion Davis
Wide receiver Kaden Davis
Quarterback Jeff Driskel
Tight end Joel Honigford
Offensive lineman Hayden Howerton
Safety JuJu Hughes
Offensive lineman Braylon Jones
Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence
Linebacker Zach McCloud
Cornerback Bobby Price
Running back Stevie Scott
Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
Defensive lineman Jacob Slade
Wide receiver Brandon Smith
Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith
Linebacker Kyle Soelle
Tight end Noah Togiai
Offensive lineman Badara Traore
Cornerback Quavian White
Running back Ty’Son Williams
In addition, the Cardinals have placed quarterback Kyler Murray on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), cornerback Garrett Williams on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI) and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. The team also waived/injured cornerback Kyler McMichael.
Tough to see Gaines II end up on the injured reserve after a good training camp and preseason.
Keep an eye on the Aaron Brewer situation. It feels like simple roster manipulation, but who knows anymore.
Anything stand out to you?
