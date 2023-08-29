Arizona Cardinals make moves to get to 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals released 31 players today from their roster.

From the team:

Linebacker David Anenih Wide receiver Andre Baccellia Defensive lineman Eric Banks Offensive lineman Jackson Barton Quarterback David Blough Long snapper Aaron Brewer Safety Kendell Brooks Offensive lineman Cohl Cabral Safety Andre Chachere Running back Corey Clement Wide receiver Brian Cobbs Wide receiver Davion Davis Wide receiver Kaden Davis Quarterback Jeff Driskel Tight end Joel Honigford Offensive lineman Hayden Howerton Safety JuJu Hughes Offensive lineman Braylon Jones Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence Linebacker Zach McCloud Cornerback Bobby Price Running back Stevie Scott Tight end Bernhard Seikovits Defensive lineman Jacob Slade Wide receiver Brandon Smith Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith Linebacker Kyle Soelle Tight end Noah Togiai Offensive lineman Badara Traore Cornerback Quavian White Running back Ty’Son Williams In addition, the Cardinals have placed quarterback Kyler Murray on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), cornerback Garrett Williams on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI) and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. The team also waived/injured cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Tough to see Gaines II end up on the injured reserve after a good training camp and preseason.

Keep an eye on the Aaron Brewer situation. It feels like simple roster manipulation, but who knows anymore.

Anything stand out to you?