 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals make moves to get to 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals initial 53-man roster for 2023 is almost here.

By Seth Cox
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals released 31 players today from their roster.

From the team:

Linebacker David Anenih

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Defensive lineman Eric Banks

Offensive lineman Jackson Barton

Quarterback David Blough

Long snapper Aaron Brewer

Safety Kendell Brooks

Offensive lineman Cohl Cabral

Safety Andre Chachere

Running back Corey Clement

Wide receiver Brian Cobbs

Wide receiver Davion Davis

Wide receiver Kaden Davis

Quarterback Jeff Driskel

Tight end Joel Honigford

Offensive lineman Hayden Howerton

Safety JuJu Hughes

Offensive lineman Braylon Jones

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence

Linebacker Zach McCloud

Cornerback Bobby Price

Running back Stevie Scott

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Defensive lineman Jacob Slade

Wide receiver Brandon Smith

Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith

Linebacker Kyle Soelle

Tight end Noah Togiai

Offensive lineman Badara Traore

Cornerback Quavian White

Running back Ty’Son Williams

In addition, the Cardinals have placed quarterback Kyler Murray on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), cornerback Garrett Williams on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list (NFI) and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II on injured reserve. The team also waived/injured cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Tough to see Gaines II end up on the injured reserve after a good training camp and preseason.

Keep an eye on the Aaron Brewer situation. It feels like simple roster manipulation, but who knows anymore.

Anything stand out to you?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...