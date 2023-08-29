Arizona Cardinals release initial 53-man roster for 2023

It is the first of what will likely be many versions of the 53-man roster for the Arizona Cardinals.
Here is what the initial roster for 2023 looks like.
QB - 2 (I just put the QB’s here, don’t know what the depth chart is yet)
- Clayton Tune
- Josh Dobbs
RB - 3
- James Conner
- Keoantay Ingram
- Emari Demercado
WR - 6
- Marquise Brown
- Rondale Moore
- Zach Pascal
- Michael Wilson
- Greg Dortch
- Daniel Arias
TE - 4
- Zach Ertz
- Trey McBride
- Geoff Swaim
- Blake Whiteheart
OL - 8
- D.J. Humphries
- Elijah Wilkinson
- Hjalte Froholdt
- Will Hernandez
- Paris Johnson Jr.
- Dennis Galey
- Marquise Haynes
- Kelvin Beachum
I am assuming the first thing we see added is an offensive lineman.
DL - 7
- L.J. Collier
- Leki Fotu
- Jonathan Ledbetter
- Kevin Strong
- Carlos Watkins
- Dante Stills
- Ben Stille
Edge - 7
- Zaven Collins
- Dennis Gardeck
- Cameron Thomas
- Victor Dimukeje
- Myjai Sanders
- B.J. Ojulari
- Jesse Luketa
Linebackers - 5
- Kyzir White
- Krys Barnes
- Josh Woods
- Ezekiel Turner
- Owen Pappoe
CB - 5
- Marco Wilson
- Antonio Hamilton Sr.
- Kei’Trel Clark
- Christian Matthew
- Kris Body
Safety - 3
- Budda Baker
- Jalen Thompson
- Jovante Moffatt
Specials - 2
- Matt Prater
- Nolan Cooney
So, the Cardinals sit at 52 players, with some moves to make and they need a long snapper.
