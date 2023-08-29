 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals release initial 53-man roster for 2023

A few surprises along the way in the Arizona Cardinals getting to their first 53-man roster of 2023.

By Seth Cox
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It is the first of what will likely be many versions of the 53-man roster for the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is what the initial roster for 2023 looks like.

QB - 2 (I just put the QB’s here, don’t know what the depth chart is yet)

  • Clayton Tune
  • Josh Dobbs

RB - 3

  • James Conner
  • Keoantay Ingram
  • Emari Demercado

WR - 6

  • Marquise Brown
  • Rondale Moore
  • Zach Pascal
  • Michael Wilson
  • Greg Dortch
  • Daniel Arias

TE - 4

  • Zach Ertz
  • Trey McBride
  • Geoff Swaim
  • Blake Whiteheart

OL - 8

  • D.J. Humphries
  • Elijah Wilkinson
  • Hjalte Froholdt
  • Will Hernandez
  • Paris Johnson Jr.
  • Dennis Galey
  • Marquise Haynes
  • Kelvin Beachum

I am assuming the first thing we see added is an offensive lineman.

DL - 7

  • L.J. Collier
  • Leki Fotu
  • Jonathan Ledbetter
  • Kevin Strong
  • Carlos Watkins
  • Dante Stills
  • Ben Stille

Edge - 7

  • Zaven Collins
  • Dennis Gardeck
  • Cameron Thomas
  • Victor Dimukeje
  • Myjai Sanders
  • B.J. Ojulari
  • Jesse Luketa

Linebackers - 5

  • Kyzir White
  • Krys Barnes
  • Josh Woods
  • Ezekiel Turner
  • Owen Pappoe

CB - 5

  • Marco Wilson
  • Antonio Hamilton Sr.
  • Kei’Trel Clark
  • Christian Matthew
  • Kris Body

Safety - 3

  • Budda Baker
  • Jalen Thompson
  • Jovante Moffatt

Specials - 2

  • Matt Prater
  • Nolan Cooney

So, the Cardinals sit at 52 players, with some moves to make and they need a long snapper.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...