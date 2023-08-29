Arizona Cardinals release initial 53-man roster for 2023

It is the first of what will likely be many versions of the 53-man roster for the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is what the initial roster for 2023 looks like.

QB - 2 (I just put the QB’s here, don’t know what the depth chart is yet)

Clayton Tune

Josh Dobbs

RB - 3

James Conner

Keoantay Ingram

Emari Demercado

WR - 6

Marquise Brown

Rondale Moore

Zach Pascal

Michael Wilson

Greg Dortch

Daniel Arias

TE - 4

Zach Ertz

Trey McBride

Geoff Swaim

Blake Whiteheart

OL - 8

D.J. Humphries

Elijah Wilkinson

Hjalte Froholdt

Will Hernandez

Paris Johnson Jr.

Dennis Galey

Marquise Haynes

Kelvin Beachum

I am assuming the first thing we see added is an offensive lineman.

DL - 7

L.J. Collier

Leki Fotu

Jonathan Ledbetter

Kevin Strong

Carlos Watkins

Dante Stills

Ben Stille

Edge - 7

Zaven Collins

Dennis Gardeck

Cameron Thomas

Victor Dimukeje

Myjai Sanders

B.J. Ojulari

Jesse Luketa

Linebackers - 5

Kyzir White

Krys Barnes

Josh Woods

Ezekiel Turner

Owen Pappoe

CB - 5

Marco Wilson

Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Kei’Trel Clark

Christian Matthew

Kris Body

Safety - 3

Budda Baker

Jalen Thompson

Jovante Moffatt

Specials - 2

Matt Prater

Nolan Cooney

So, the Cardinals sit at 52 players, with some moves to make and they need a long snapper.