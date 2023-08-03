Budda Baker’s contract, training camp takeways, Kyler Murray press conference and more

It has been a fascinating first week of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals and Jess and I needed to get back in the lab and discuss it.

First off, Budda Baker was there and participating, as expected, but this should have been taken care of ahead of time, because this just seemed like a situation that did not warrant all the hoopla.

Then, what has the first week of training camp brought us?

Finally, we discuss the Kyler Murray press conference and what has been going on.

It is a great welcome back, so sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Topics and times

(1:00) Budda Baker’s contract

(14:35) Training camp takeaways after one week

(37:16) Kyler Murray and what he said in press conference