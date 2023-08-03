Jets vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welcome back football.

Oh sure, it is only the preseason, but from now until Super Bowl LVIII we have football every weekend (if we are willing to say this is the weekend).

There are plenty of intriguing storylines, but first everything you need to know about the Hall of Fame Game.

Game Time/Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Arizona time

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Arizona time Location: Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, OH

Tom Benson Stadium, Canton, OH TV Channel: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst).

NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play) & Cris Collinsworth (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Peacock NFL+ (the league’s official streaming platform) or Sign up for fuboTV

Peacock NFL+ (the league’s official streaming platform) or Sign up for Weather: 80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Southwest.

80 degrees (feels like 83 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Jets by 1.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Jets by 1.5, Over/under: 33.5

Yes, you can be a degenerate and bet the under in this game (hint, hint) but here are some storylines from the mothership at SB Nation to watch too, also get the full analyst at the link provided.:

