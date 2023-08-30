Arizona Cardinals add six players on waivers, release five players to get to 53-man roster

The reality of the NFL comes quickly.

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded six waiver claims and in turn made five releases to get to a total of 53 players on their roster.

Walter has some in-depth information on each player, but here were the six added and the five players released.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon from the New York Jets Tight end Elijah Higgins from the Miami Dolphins Offensive lineman Keith Ismael (ish-MALE) from the San Francisco 49ers Offensive lineman Ilm Manning (pronounced “Elm”) from the San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Starling Thomas V from the Detroit Lions Safety K’Von Wallace from the Philadelphia Eagles To make room on the roster, the team has released wide receiver Daniel Arias, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, safety Jovante Moffatt, defensive lineman Ben Stille and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

No one cut is really out of left field, but it is disappointing that they made it on Tuesday and lost it on Wednesday.

The addition of both Colon and Ismael tells me the team put in two claims and just got them both.

Anything stand out for you?