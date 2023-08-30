 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals add six players on waivers, release five players to get to 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals had only 52 players on their roster, made six additions and released five more.

By Seth Cox
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The reality of the NFL comes quickly.

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded six waiver claims and in turn made five releases to get to a total of 53 players on their roster.

Walter has some in-depth information on each player, but here were the six added and the five players released.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon from the New York Jets

Tight end Elijah Higgins from the Miami Dolphins

Offensive lineman Keith Ismael (ish-MALE) from the San Francisco 49ers

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning (pronounced “Elm”) from the San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback Starling Thomas V from the Detroit Lions

Safety K’Von Wallace from the Philadelphia Eagles

To make room on the roster, the team has released wide receiver Daniel Arias, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, safety Jovante Moffatt, defensive lineman Ben Stille and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

No one cut is really out of left field, but it is disappointing that they made it on Tuesday and lost it on Wednesday.

The addition of both Colon and Ismael tells me the team put in two claims and just got them both.

Anything stand out for you?

