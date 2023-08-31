 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Roster Updates, Florio Drama, Lombardi on Kyler, Wilks’ Deposition

There is a lot to digest for Cardinals fans these days, here we start serving the entrees

By Walter Mitchell
A myriad of topics to cover on this 111th episode of the Red Rain Podcast.

Update on David Blough (since the episode was recorded):

My reaction:

What are your takes on:

  • Current roster?
  • Florio vendetta?
  • Lombardi claim that Kyler won’t play this season?
  • Steve Wilks’ deposition?

